We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1087 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +26%
1488
Ryzen 5 5500U
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +80%
12855
Ryzen 5 5500U
7140
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +30%
3239
Ryzen 5 5500U
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +69%
22583
Ryzen 5 5500U
13324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +33%
1468
Ryzen 5 5500U
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +56%
7435
Ryzen 5 5500U
4779

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
