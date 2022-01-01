Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 5 6600HS​: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 5 6600HS​

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600HS​ with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600HS​ and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 5 6600HS​

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
