AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1131 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +27%
1436
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +24%
7070
5712
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
