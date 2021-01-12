AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1190 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2902
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19282
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +20%
1436
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7070
Ryzen 7 4800HS +8%
7669
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1