Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 4800U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1126 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +19%
1488
Ryzen 7 4800U
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +31%
12855
Ryzen 7 4800U
9783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +23%
3239
Ryzen 7 4800U
2643
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +30%
22583
Ryzen 7 4800U
17308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +28%
1468
Ryzen 7 4800U
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +22%
7435
Ryzen 7 4800U
6106

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M1 Max vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
2. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
3. Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
4. Core i7 11800H vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
6. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4800U
7. Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 7 4800U
8. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 7 4800U
9. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 4800U
10. Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 4800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
EnglishРусский