AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1126 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +19%
1488
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +31%
12855
9783
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +23%
3239
2643
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +30%
22583
17308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +28%
1468
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +22%
7435
6106
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
