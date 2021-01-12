AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1453 vs 1159 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +16%
1449
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +36%
12570
9249
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +26%
1443
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +25%
7310
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
