AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1450 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS
12855
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
14333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS
22583
Ryzen 7 5800 +16%
26213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS
1468
Ryzen 7 5800 +12%
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS
7435
Ryzen 7 5800 +27%
9417

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
