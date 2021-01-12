AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
64
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1450 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12855
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
14333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3239
Ryzen 7 5800 +7%
3476
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22583
Ryzen 7 5800 +16%
26213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Ryzen 7 5800 +12%
1649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7435
Ryzen 7 5800 +27%
9417
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
