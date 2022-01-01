Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +2%
12710
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12492
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
