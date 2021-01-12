Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 19x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

