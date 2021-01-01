AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 4900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1497 vs 1203 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4357
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19848
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +23%
1511
1226
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7530
Ryzen 9 4900HS +4%
7847
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|30x
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
