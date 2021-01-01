Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 9 4900HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 4900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900HS and 5900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1497 vs 1203 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HS – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 9 4900HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 30x
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 9 5900HS?
