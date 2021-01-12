Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1080 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +29%
1472
Ryzen 5 4500U
1144
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +127%
13419
Ryzen 5 4500U
5904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +31%
3219
Ryzen 5 4500U
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +107%
22955
Ryzen 5 4500U
11097
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +37%
1474
Ryzen 5 4500U
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +74%
7651
Ryzen 5 4500U
4386

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 9 5900HX?
