AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1538 vs 998 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +30%
587
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +34%
4515
3362
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +54%
1553
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +78%
8709
4897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
