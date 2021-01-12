AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1103 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +28%
1472
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +52%
13419
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +32%
3219
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +57%
22955
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +35%
1474
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +49%
7651
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
