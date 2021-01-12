AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1088 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +27%
1472
1155
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +87%
13419
7157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +29%
3219
2492
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +71%
22955
13452
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +37%
1474
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +66%
7651
4619
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
