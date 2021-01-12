AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1484 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1472
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +14%
13419
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3219
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +5%
22955
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1474
Ryzen 5 5600X +10%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7651
Ryzen 5 5600X +9%
8308
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1