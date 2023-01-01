Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 5 7535HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7535HS and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1524 points
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +35%
12722
Ryzen 5 7535HS
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 5 7535HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.55 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket FP6 FP7
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a
Ryzen 5 7535HS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266		 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

