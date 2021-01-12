AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1538 vs 1255 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +19%
587
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4515
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
4859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +24%
1553
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +1%
8709
8624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
