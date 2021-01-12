Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1171 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +27%
13419
Ryzen 7 4800HS
10545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +21%
22955
Ryzen 7 4800HS
18923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 9 5900HX?
