AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1139 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 25 vs 54 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +21%
1472
1212
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +38%
13419
9694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +24%
3219
2598
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +36%
22955
16927
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +30%
1474
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +25%
7651
6108
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
