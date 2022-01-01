AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1496 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1498
Ryzen 7 5700X +2%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12910
Ryzen 7 5700X +11%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1501
Ryzen 7 5700X +11%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8291
Ryzen 7 5700X +23%
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
