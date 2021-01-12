AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1487 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5179
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3290
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23952
Ryzen 7 5800 +13%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1502
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8837
Ryzen 7 5800 +10%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
