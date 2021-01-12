Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1487 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23952
Ryzen 7 5800 +13%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1502
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8837
Ryzen 7 5800 +10%
9742

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

