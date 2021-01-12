AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 54 vs 105 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1487 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5179
Ryzen 7 5800X +17%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3290
Ryzen 7 5800X +7%
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23952
Ryzen 7 5800X +20%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1502
Ryzen 7 5800X +14%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8837
Ryzen 7 5800X +18%
10420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|449 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4