AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 5900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Unlocked multiplier

Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 54 vs 105 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1496 points

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Vermeer Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35-54 W 105 W Max. temperature 105°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 - GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz - Shading Units 512 - TMUs 32 - ROPs 8 - TGP 15 W - Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24