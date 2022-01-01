AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5825U VS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 5900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Unlocked multiplier

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 15 vs 54 Watt

Newer - released 1-year later

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Barcelo Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 20x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35-54 W 15 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16