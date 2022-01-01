Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +31%
12909
Ryzen 7 5825U
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +25%
23054
Ryzen 7 5825U
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +19%
8384
Ryzen 7 5825U
7027
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 9 5900HX?
