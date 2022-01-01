AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +5%
1496
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +31%
12909
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +6%
3222
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +25%
23054
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +6%
1532
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +19%
8384
7027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
