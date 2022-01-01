AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1485
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +2%
12715
12492
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23102
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8211
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
