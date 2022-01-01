AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 54 vs 65 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1496 vs 1217 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +12%
1498
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12910
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +20%
3257
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +12%
23218
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +23%
1501
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +6%
8291
7820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
