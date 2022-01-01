Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1496 vs 1217 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

