AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G VS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4750G and 5900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Around 24.56 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer - released 6-months later

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 54 vs 65 Watt

23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1496 vs 1217 points

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 July 21, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 2 Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35-54 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units - 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 5900HX n/a Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12