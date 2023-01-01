AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1477
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +28%
12779
10002
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3203
3234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +9%
22749
20899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +1%
1519
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +8%
8269
7670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
