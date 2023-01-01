Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

