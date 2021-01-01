AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 4900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1516 vs 1195 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2738
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +28%
1546
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +31%
9031
6915
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
