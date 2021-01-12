AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
581
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX +3%
1566
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8617
Ryzen 9 5900HS +9%
9362
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
