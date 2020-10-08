AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +18%
600
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +108%
8240
3953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2792
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18731
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +22%
1587
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +80%
12795
7126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|549 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1