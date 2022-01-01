Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 5500

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1468 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +17%
1720
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +81%
14453
Ryzen 5 5500
7998
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 9 5900X?
