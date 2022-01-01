AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1468 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +17%
1720
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +81%
14453
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
