AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 25 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +34%
1575
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +190%
20668
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +43%
3523
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +200%
39812
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +56%
1720
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +195%
14453
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Lucienne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

