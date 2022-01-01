AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1369 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 54 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
1575
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +106%
20668
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +18%
3523
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +131%
39812
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
1720
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +137%
14453
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
