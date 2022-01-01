Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1369 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 54 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
1575
Ryzen 5 5600H
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +106%
20668
Ryzen 5 5600H
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +18%
3523
Ryzen 5 5600H
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +131%
39812
Ryzen 5 5600H
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
1720
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +137%
14453
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 9 5900X?
