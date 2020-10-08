Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1248 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +140%
39379
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
16374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 549 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 9 5900X?
