AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1666 vs 1097 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +51%
597
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +141%
8300
3447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +60%
3501
2188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +150%
39063
15605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +51%
1650
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +69%
14045
8298
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|549 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
