Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 2700: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 2700

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700
AMD Ryzen 7 2700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700 and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1666 vs 1097 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +141%
8300
Ryzen 7 2700
3447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +60%
3501
Ryzen 7 2700
2188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +150%
39063
Ryzen 7 2700
15605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +51%
1650
Ryzen 7 2700
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +69%
14045
Ryzen 7 2700
8298

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 2700

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price 549 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i9 10900K
2. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 3900X
4. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 3950X
5. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i9 10900
6. Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 3500U
8. Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 3600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 9 5900X?
EnglishРусский