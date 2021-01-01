AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1075 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +47%
609
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +113%
8425
3964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +43%
3526
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +124%
39429
17607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +55%
1672
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +74%
12685
7284
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|549 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
