We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1661 vs 1075 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +113%
8425
Ryzen 7 2700X
3964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +43%
3526
Ryzen 7 2700X
2461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +124%
39429
Ryzen 7 2700X
17607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +55%
1672
Ryzen 7 2700X
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +74%
12685
Ryzen 7 2700X
7284

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price 549 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 9 5900X?
