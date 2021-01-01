Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 849 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +372%
8502
Ryzen 7 3750H
1802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +67%
3537
Ryzen 7 3750H
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +367%
39723
Ryzen 7 3750H
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +312%
14411
Ryzen 7 3750H
3495

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 549 USD 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 9 5900X?
