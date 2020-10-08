AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +20%
640
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +58%
8414
5328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
1699
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +53%
14024
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|549 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
