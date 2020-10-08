AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +25%
620
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +74%
8301
4759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +31%
1575
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +62%
12790
7917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|549 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
