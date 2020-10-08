Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 4800U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1666 vs 1141 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +172%
8461
Ryzen 7 4800U
3116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +37%
3581
Ryzen 7 4800U
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +130%
40439
Ryzen 7 4800U
17576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +46%
1687
Ryzen 7 4800U
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +153%
14200
Ryzen 7 4800U
5620

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 549 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

