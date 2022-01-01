AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1513 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +5%
1575
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +57%
20668
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +13%
1720
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +55%
14453
9347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|AM4
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
