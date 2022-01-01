Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1513 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +57%
20668
Ryzen 7 6800H
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +13%
1720
Ryzen 7 6800H
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +55%
14453
Ryzen 7 6800H
9347
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Rembrandt
Socket AM4 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 105 W 45 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Apple M1 Pro
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9 12900K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Apple M1 Pro
8. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i9 12900H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 5900X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский