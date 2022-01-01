AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1644 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1583
Ryzen 7 7700 +21%
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +17%
20684
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1648
Ryzen 7 7700 +26%
2073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +12%
14270
12779
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
