AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +19%
621
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +12%
8286
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +27%
1665
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +12%
13874
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|549 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
