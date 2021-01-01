AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1429 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +21%
1733
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +107%
14603
7070
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|549 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
