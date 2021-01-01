Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 5900HS

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 5900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1429 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +21%
1733
Ryzen 9 5900HS
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +107%
14603
Ryzen 9 5900HS
7070

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 549 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9 10900
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Ryzen 9 5900X?
EnglishРусский