AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
79
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1694 vs 1213 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +31%
620
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +188%
10084
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +33%
3446
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +155%
45174
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +39%
1688
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +155%
17212
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|799 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
