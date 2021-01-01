Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1694 vs 1213 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +188%
10084
Ryzen 5 3600
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +33%
3446
Ryzen 5 3600
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +155%
45174
Ryzen 5 3600
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +39%
1688
Ryzen 5 3600
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +155%
17212
Ryzen 5 3600
6744

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 799 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 9 5950X?
