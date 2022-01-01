Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1278 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +21%
1615
Ryzen 5 3600X
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +171%
26074
Ryzen 5 3600X
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
3502
Ryzen 5 3600X
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +152%
46582
Ryzen 5 3600X
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
1719
Ryzen 5 3600X
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +156%
18004
Ryzen 5 3600X
7020
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

