AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1511 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +8%
1615
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +131%
26074
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +9%
3502
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +133%
46582
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
1719
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +135%
18004
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
