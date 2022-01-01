Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1715 vs 1511 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +131%
26074
Ryzen 5 5600G
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +133%
46582
Ryzen 5 5600G
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
1719
Ryzen 5 5600G
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +135%
18004
Ryzen 5 5600G
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 9 5950X?
