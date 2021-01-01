AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 849 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +77%
633
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +472%
10314
1802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +67%
3538
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +444%
46288
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +96%
1693
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +392%
17199
3495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|799 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|16
|4
|Threads
|32
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
