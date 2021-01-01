Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 849 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +472%
10314
Ryzen 7 3750H
1802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +67%
3538
Ryzen 7 3750H
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +444%
46288
Ryzen 7 3750H
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +392%
17199
Ryzen 7 3750H
3495

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 799 USD 1100 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 16 4
Threads 32 8
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

