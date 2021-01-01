Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1305 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
1633
Ryzen 7 5700G
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +81%
15703
Ryzen 7 5700G
8683

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 799 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 -
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 9 5950X?
