AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1305 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
620
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10234
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46066
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +26%
1633
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +81%
15703
8683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|799 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|-
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
