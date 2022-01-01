Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 5950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Rembrandt
Socket AM4 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 105 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 5950X?
